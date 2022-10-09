DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 09 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 05:54 ist

The Congress on Saturday announced that an electoral contest would take place between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on October 17 with both candidates not withdrawing their nominations, the deadline for which has ended.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
Indian Politics
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

A misunderstood genius?

A misunderstood genius?

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

A story behind every premier!

A story behind every premier!

Rise in mental disorders reported in Bengaluru

Rise in mental disorders reported in Bengaluru

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

 