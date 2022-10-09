The Congress on Saturday announced that an electoral contest would take place between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on October 17 with both candidates not withdrawing their nominations, the deadline for which has ended.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath
It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!
Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi
A misunderstood genius?
Are the kids alright?
A story behind every premier!
Rise in mental disorders reported in Bengaluru
Why you should train your cat – and how to do it
Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future