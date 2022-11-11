DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2022, 04:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 04:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

"Liberal economy ke karan desh ko nayee disha mili, uske liye Manmohan Singh Ka desh reeni hai (The country is indebted to Manmohan Singh for the liberalisation that gave a new direction)," Gadkari said.

He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister.

What's Brewing

