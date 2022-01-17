Digvijaya threatens sit-in protest for farmers in MP

Digvijaya says MP CM not giving him appointment, threatens sit-in protest for cause of farmers

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that he had written many letters highlighting the plight of the people affected by two dams

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jan 17 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 15:46 ist
Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has threatened to stage a sit-in protest outside the official residence of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here if the latter doesn't meet him by January 20 to discuss the problems faced by the people affected by Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects.

In a letter addressed to Chouhan on Sunday, Singh claimed that the CM had not been giving him an appointment for the last one month, which he said shows the "insensitive attitude towards the project affected persons and farmers". Singh said that he will be forced to stage a sit-in protest with the affected farmers outside Chouhan's official residence if the CM fails to meet him.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that he had written many letters highlighting the plight of the people affected by two dams, but the CM has not replied. Singh claimed that thousands of acres of land will be submerged while many villages will partially or totally go underwater due to the Tem and Suthalia projects.

He said very little compensation was being given to the affected people in Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Vidisha districts. “I will bring 15 farmers each affected by the two projects during a meeting with you by following all Covid-19 protocols,” Singh stated in the letter.

Madhya Pradesh home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra on Monday slammed Singh over his claims. "Recently, a hailstorm had hit Madhya Pradesh. Was Singh seen anywhere? He is never visible at the time of a disaster or crisis. MP is witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. I want to ask whether Singh was ever seen in any hospital distributing food. He used to write letters to former chief minister Kamal Nath and also to the ex-forest minister Umang Singhar," Mishra said.

He said Singh's posturing was political hypocrisy. "If he wants, he can always meet the chief minister easily as Chouhan is visiting the affected agriculture fields. He can also inspect the affected crops,” Mishra quipped.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh
farmers
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

 