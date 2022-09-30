Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress president race, to back Kharge

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday pulled out of the Congress president race after Mallikarjun Kharge entered the poll fray.

Singh said that he will back Kharge for the top Congress post.

Digvijaya Singh opts out of Congress presidential election, to support Kharge @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) September 30, 2022

With, the battleground seems to clear for a direct fight between Shashi Tharoor and Kharge.

