Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress president race, to back Kharge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 11:48 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday pulled out of the Congress president race after Mallikarjun Kharge entered the poll fray. 

Singh said that he will back Kharge for the top Congress post. 

With, the battleground seems to clear for a direct fight between Shashi Tharoor and Kharge. 

More to follow...

Digvijaya Singh
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Shashi Tharoor

