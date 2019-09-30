DKS bail plea: Delhi High Court seeks ED's response

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money-laundering case.

The court issued notice to the investigation agency asking it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has approached the high court challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail.

In the high court, the former minister has cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing bail.

In the petition, the Congress leader has said that he was a seven-time MLA and not a flight risk. He had contended that it was a case based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep him in custody as he had no criminal antecedents.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its order on the petition filed by Shivakumar seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the ED.

Earlier, a speial court rejected his bail plea saying that he was an influential person and if released at a crucial stage of the investigation, might influence witnesses or tamper with documents.

Arrested on September 3 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Congress strongman is at present lodged at Tihar jail in judicial custody.