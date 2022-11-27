Does BJP agree with Bommai on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, asks NCP

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wanted to know why the BJP central committee is not asking Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to keep quiet.

“Why is the BJP central committee not asking Bommai to refrain from making such statements? Do they agree with what he says?" NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked.

According to him, the central government must take immediate action on the Chief Minister of Karnataka for making statements that are disturbing the peace in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: A tussle between BJP and BJP

“Bommai wants the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra government to take action against those who caused problems to its state transport buses at the state border and went on to say that "nobody has the right to take law and order into their hands and create violence”. Yes, action should be taken but in that case, action should also be taken against Bommai because his unwanted statements on the Maharashtra-Karnataka issue seems to have influenced the minds of certain people who are taking law into their hands and causing disturbance,” he said.

Crasto said that Bommai should not have raked up a subjudice issue but has gone a step further by saying he would claim other districts of Maharashtra too.

“His statements over the past few days are hurting the sentiments of people and making them resort to expressing their feelings negatively. Central government must take immediate action on the Chief Minister of Karnataka for making statements that are disturbing the peace in both the states,” he said.