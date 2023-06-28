Time to make UCC free of 'communal crafters': Naqvi

Does Congress stand with Uniform Civil Code or 'communal conspiracy' against it: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said from the constituent assembly to Parliament, from the streets to civil society and the Supreme Court, the demand for the UCC was raised on several occasions.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:45 ist
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at opposition parties on Wednesday and said the time has come to make the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) free of these "communal crafters" as it is not for any particular community but for the entire society.

Talking to reporters, he said the Congress should clarify whether it stands with the constitutional commitment to the UCC or is a part of "communal conspiracy" against its implementation.

Naqvi said from the constituent assembly to Parliament, from the streets to civil society and the Supreme Court, the demand and need for the UCC was raised on several occasions.

Also read | 'How can India run on two laws?' PM Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

However, "communal confusion" created over it hijacked the constitutional commitment and instead of becoming a part of the Constitution, the UCC remained a part of its directive principles, he added.

He said with the fresh commencement of much needed national debate on the UCC, "political vendors of communal votes" have again started their prejudiced propaganda against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.

India News
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
uniform civil code
Congress 
Supreme Court
Parliament
Constitution
BJP
Indian Politics

