Don't approve of Rahul's comments on Savarkar: Uddhav

Don't approve of Rahul's comments on Savarkar: Uddhav

Talking to reporters, Thackeray also asked why the Centre has not conferred the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 17 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 14:48 ist
The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday said his party has immense respect for V D Savarkar and he does not approve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the freedom fighter.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray also asked why the Centre has not conferred the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. During a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Also Read | Opposition has no control over institutions: Rahul Gandhi

“He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions,” the Congress MP had said. The former Congress president had claimed Savarkar wrote a book on himself with a different name and highlighted how brave he was. “He used to take pension from the British, work for them, and work against the Congress,” Gandhi had said.

Thackeray on Thursday said, "We do not approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar. We have immense respect and faith for Swatyantra Veer Savarkar and it cannot be erased."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Veer Savarkar
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

 