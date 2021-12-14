Don't run your offices from LS: Speaker to ministers

Don't run your offices from Lok Sabha: Speaker to ministers

Union minister Giriraj Singh was seen interacting with a member, who had come to his seat to discuss some issue after the Question Hour was over

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 16:41 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure on Tuesday at ministers interacting with members over various issues inside the Lok Sabha and asked them not to run their offices from the House.

Union minister Giriraj Singh was seen interacting with a member, who had come to his seat to discuss some issue after the Question Hour was over.

Intervening, Birla said, "Honourable members, ministers should not hold their offices from here. Ministers should ask the members to meet them in office."

He asked the members to maintain the decorum of the House.

Members of various political parties often go to the seats of different ministers to raise certain issues related to their ministries even when the House proceedings are on.

Birla also chided Union minister Kailash Choudhary for continuing with his reply to a question even after he had announced that the Question Hour was over.

"Minister, the speaker has made the announcement, sit down.... You are continuing to speak even when I have said the Question Hour is over," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lok Sabha
Om Birla
Indian Politics
India News
Winter Session
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 