Doubts over Dhami as CM of Uttarakhand persist; Yogi, Pramod Sawant set to continue as CMs of UP, Goa

On Sunday, after the BJP announced the name of incumbent N Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur, party sources said that Yogi Adityanath is likely to continue as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to take charge on March 25. Sources said that Pramod Sawant is also likely to be retained as the chief minister of Goa, while doubts over Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost the elections, as the chief minister of Uttarakhand persisted.

A meeting of the top BJP leadership was held on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence to discuss the government formation in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Sources said that the key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the names of the chief ministers as well as ministers in the three states.

"The key agenda of discussion is the chief minister of Uttarakhand where incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the assembly polls despite the party winning the two-thirds majority. Two rounds of meetings were held at Shah's residence on Saturday and Sunday with the Uttarakhand leaders and a meeting of the legislative party is likely to take place on Monday evening. In the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, a final decision is likely to be taken for the next chief minister of Uttarakhand," a party insider said.

Also Read — Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer, says it's part of BJP's game plan to defame Shiv Sena's Hindutva agenda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh took part in the meeting.In the results of the Assembly polls announced on March 10, the BJP emerged as the winner in four states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former BJP president, is the party's central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting was held at Shah's residence with Uttarakhand BJP leaders to discuss the new chief minister and government formation. The meeting lasted nearly an hour. Later, the leaders met at the residence of former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: