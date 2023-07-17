ED welcome to 'campaign' for DMK in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Terming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy as “tactics to divert attention” from the two-day Opposition strategy meeting, DMK President M K Stalin on Monday said the party will handle the issue legally, while accusing the BJP of “misusing” agencies to target political opponents.

In a sarcastic comment, Stalin also said that the ED was welcome to join Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in “campaigning for the DMK” which will make his job in the elections easier, alluding that such raids will only help the Dravidian party in the state.

In a brief interaction with the media before taking a flight to Bengaluru, Stalin said that the raids were a mere expression of BJP’s “heartburn” over the Opposition parties coming together to take on the ruling party for the second time in just about a month.

Also read | Ravi 'unfit' to continue as Governor: Stalin tells President Murmu

“The BJP has been unleashing (ED and other agencies on Opposition parties) in north India and now they have implemented the strategy in south India. The DMK is just not bothered about (such raids),” Stalin said, adding that the BJP is annoyed with Opposition parties.

Maintaining that Ponmudy will face the ED action “legally”, Stalin said the searches against him were in connection with a case filed in 2012 by the then J Jayalalithaa government and nothing moved for about 11 years despite the AIADMK being in power till 2021. The CM also recalled that Ponmudy has been acquitted by courts in two cases filed during the AIADMK regime.

“People are ready to answer the BJP for its actions in the next elections. If I have to sum up the development, the Opposition meeting in Patna and Bengaluru has annoyed the BJP. The ED raid is just part of its tactics to divert attention from the meeting. Opposition parties are prepared to handle such situations,” the DMK chief added.

To a question on whether he saw the raids as a “pressure”, Stalin said, “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the Governor is already campaigning for us. The ED has joined now. So, I believe the election work will be easy for us.”

His remarks came two weeks after Governor Ravi came under intense criticism for unilaterally “dismissing” Minister V Senthil Balaji after his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case.