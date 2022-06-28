Eknath Shinde challenges Shiv Sena leadership to name rebel MLAs who are in 'touch with them'

Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday challenged the party leadership in Mumbai to name the rebel MLAs who are in touch with them.

“They are spreading misinformation and trying to mislead people,” Shinde told reporters at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Over the past week, Shiv Sena leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya and Rajya Sabha members - Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai - have been claiming that MLAs who are now in Guwahati are in contact with them.

“We are Shiv Sainiks…we are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray…we are taking his Hindutva ahead,” he said, adding that the 50 MLAs camping in Guwahati are there on their own wish.

Shinde said spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar would brief the media from time to time. “We will come to Mumbai. Whenever the next step is taken, we will inform,” he said.