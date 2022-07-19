ED summons Sanjay Raut again in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut again in money laundering case

Raut had spent 10 hours with the ED investigating officer on July 1, 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 22:48 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates, officials said Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

Also Read | Impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra till SC decides, says Sanjay Raut

Raut has been asked to depose at the agency's regional office in Mumbai.

He has been questioned once in this case on July 1 and spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut had told reporters while exiting.

Also Read | Not just cause split, BJP wants to destroy Shiv Sena, claims Raut

He said he was "fearless and undaunted" as he has "not done anything wrong in life".

The development comes amid a rebellion in the Shiv Sena with a tussle over party symbol and control of the organisation between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on one side and current chief minister Eknath Shinde on the other.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Raut
Enforcement Directorate
Money Laundering
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

 