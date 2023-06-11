Ex-MLA returns to Cong in Bihar, six years after quitting

Former Bihar Congress MLA Sunita Devi on Sunday returned to the party, six years after she had quit and joined the BJP.
She was welcomed back into the Congress at Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters, by BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.
AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.
Singh said the return of Sunita Devi, who had won Korha, a reserved seat, for the Congress in 2005, "would give a boost to the party's Dalit outreach".
The former MLA had joined the BJP in June, 2017.
