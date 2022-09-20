Explained: How the Congress president is elected

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, and Ashok Gehlot being seen as the other contender.

It would, however, be interesting to see if a surprise candidate or candidates also throw their hat in the ring.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The elections come in the midst of multiple high-profile resignations from the party, most recently Ghulam Nabi Azad in August, and allegations of a lack of transparency in the party election process.

How does the Congress election take place?

The election to the post of Congress president is governened by Article XVIII of the Congress constitution.

The process involves the Block Congress Committees, which elect delegates to the Pradesh Congress Committes (PCC), who in turn elect delegates to the AICC. Delegates to the AICC include former PCC presidents who have held office for at least a year and continue to be members of the party.

After the process of nominations for the post of party president has concluded, the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority will publish the names of the candidates who will be in the fray.

Any 10 Congress delegates can propose the name of any delegate for the post, and those who do not withdraw their candidacy within seven days will be in the race for the post and their names will appear on the ballot. If only one candidate remains after withdrawal of nominations, the person shall be declared elected.

The election takes place at the PCC headquarters of each state. The counting of votes is done under single transferable vote, and the candidate with highest number of votes is declared president.

Who can vote in the election?

There are around 9,000 delegates in the electoral college of the party who are eligible to vote in the polls.

Who are the major candidates in the fray?

Apart from Shashi Tharoor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot is likely to be considered as a candidate for the top post. Gehlot, however, denies that he is a candidate and has been saying that he will try and convince Rahul Gandhi to contest.

Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the upcoming AICC chief polls, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the elections, according to sources.

Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate", they said.

The feedback by Gandhi on Tharoor's desire to contest is being seen by many as an encouragement to him to contest and he could announce his candidature in the next few days.

In recent days, however, the chorus among state Congress committes to have Rahul return to the helm of affairs has grown louder, with half a dozen state units so far, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, seeking his elevation to the top post.

When was the last election for the post held?

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000, and prior to that, Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

(With agency inputs)