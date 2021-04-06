False narratives spun on farm laws, CAA to create political instability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned party workers against attempts by opponents to “spin false narratives” and “stoke imaginary fears” to create political instability in the country.

Addressing BJP workers on the party's 41st foundation day, Modi said the BJP has been winning elections because of its focus on implementing the promises it made to the people and not because of schemes for appeasing specific groups.

“Our government is assessed by its delivery systems. Despite that, it is unfortunate that when BJP wins elections it is called an election-winning machine,” the prime minister said, dismissing an oft-repeated accusation by the Opposition.

He accused the Opposition of spreading “outright lies” about various initiatives taken by the government. “False narratives are created sometimes on Citizenship Amendment Act, sometimes on farm laws and labour laws. Every BJP worker should understand that this is part of a well-thought-out politics and a big conspiracy,” Modi said.

“The intention is to spread political instability in the country. This is the reason certain individuals and organisations spread myths such as 'Constitution will be changed', 'caste-based reservations will be scrapped' to stoke imaginary fears,” the prime minister said.

He asked party workers to be alert to such “false narratives” and spread correct information amongst the masses.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Modi said the BJP was not in the habit of practicing political untouchability. “We take pride in building the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel and 'Panch Teertha' dedicated to Babasaheb Ambedkar. We also respect our bitter critics and honour them. From Bharat Ratna to Padma Awards are a testimony to it,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the civilian awards bestowed on former President late Pranab Mukherjee, late Tarun Gogoi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Modi also lauded the contribution of veteran leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party.

The Prime Minister said his government had fulfilled the vision of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee by scrapping Article 370 guaranteeing Constitutional rights to Kashmir.