Farooq Abdullah should leave country if he feels suffocated in India, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday hit out at National Conference President Farooq Abdullah over his remarks that people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make "sacrifices" like agitating farmers to get back their rights, saying it shows that he loves violence, not peace.

He also suggested that Abdullah should leave the country to live in any other part of the world that he likes if he feels suffocated in India.

The RSS leader also slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for staging a protest in the national capital against alleged repression of people of the Union Territory, saying "it has become a fashion for her to tell lies".

He also said that both leaders from Jammu and Kashmir should stop playing "politics of provocation" and stop becoming an obstruction in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country.

"His statement clearly shows that he loves violence, not peace. He is saying that he will get everyone killed, keep them hungry," Kumar told reporters at a press conference, when asked for his comments on Abdullah's remarks.

"Farooq Abdullah had earlier said that help of China will be taken for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Shall we accept it? Never. It's nonsense. If he feels suffocated here, he should go wherever he wants, Arab or America. His wife lives in England. He can also think of going there to live with his wife. He will remain happy," the RSS leader said.

Abdullah on Sunday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make "sacrifices", as farmers protesting the new farm laws did, to restore its statehood and special status.

Addressing a convention of the NC's youth wing on the occasion of the 116th birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at his mausoleum at Naseembagh in Srinagar, Abdullah also said his party does not support violence.

Mufti staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday to protest the alleged repression of people of the Union Territory and demanded that killing of innocents be stopped immediately.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President said she decided to stage a dharna in the national capital as she was never allowed to register her protest in Kashmir. She said she was either detained at her house or whisked away by police every time she planned a protest.

Scores of PDP workers joined her in the protest at Jantar Mantar.

