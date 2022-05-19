Former Congress MLA Shiv Dev Singh joins BJP

  • May 19 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Shiv Dev Singh along with his hundreds of supporters joined the BJP at the party headquarter here.

He joined the party in the presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina and party General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul.

Ravinder Raina welcomed the former MLA into the BJP and said that the prominent political personalities are increasingly joining the saffron party as they feel inspired and influenced by the BJP's nationalist policies.

He said that as a BJP activist, one has the full liberty to work for the society and the nation with a pure heart.

Raina said other political parties have ditched the masses of Jammu & Kashmir but the dedicated great leaders of BJP, Praja Parishad & Jana Sangh sacrificed their lives to safeguard the region and ensured that the J&K remains an integral part of India.

He said that Shiv Dev Singh has returned to his original home.

Ashok Koul greeted the new entrants, saying that the BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress. He welcomed them for being a part of Nation’s development journey.

Shiv Dev Singh said that he was associated with the organisation since childhood, and now he is feeling that he has returned to his original home.

Congress
BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Politics

