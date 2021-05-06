Former Union Minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh dies due to Covid-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling Covid-19, his family said. He was 82.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid-19 on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted. "Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare," he added.

Paying his tributes to the leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The death of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji is extremely sad. He was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the centre. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!"

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

Offering his condolences, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The mind is deeply distressed by the sad news of the death of Choudhary Ajit Singh, the sympathizer of the farmers and the son of the earth. The voice of the farmer has suffered a huge loss in the country today. Every warrior who accompanies us in every struggle of agriculture will always be in our memory."

किसानों के हमदर्द और धरती पुत्र, चौधरी अजित सिंह के देहांत की दुःखद ख़बर से मन अति व्यथित है। किसान की आवाज़ को देश में आज भारी क्षति हुई है। खेतिहर के हर संघर्ष में साथ निभाने वाले अनथक योद्धा सदैव हमारी स्मृति में रहेंगे। मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि!

ईश्वर @jayantrld को ताक़त दे pic.twitter.com/rbdKB8LprO — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 6, 2021

National Conference president Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers."

Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.

(With PTI inputs)