Four MPs from Karnataka join Modi Cabinet 2.0

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Jul 07 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 20:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Four MPs from Karnataka joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha took oath as the Council of Ministers.

Track latest updates on PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle here

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet.

Karnataka
Narendra Modi
Cabinet Reshuffle

