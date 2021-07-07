Four MPs from Karnataka join Modi Cabinet 2.0

Four MPs from Karnataka joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha took oath as the Council of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet.