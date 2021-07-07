Four MPs from Karnataka join Modi Cabinet 2.0

Four MPs from Karnataka joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha took oath as the Council of Ministers.
Track latest updates on PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle here
Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.
This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle
RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?
A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies
Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend
'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again
Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero