G20 presidency 'rotational'; govt indulging in ‘high voltage drama’: Congress

Congress on Friday criticised the high-voltage campaign by the Narendra Modi government over India taking over G20 presidency, saying it was "rotational" and "inevitable".

Party's General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said none of the previous presidents of the G29 staged a "high voltage drama as is being done" around India becoming President of G20 for a year.

Noting that G20 presidency is "rotational" and India's presidency was inevitable, he said the previous presidents of G20 have been the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Indonesia.

"I am reminded of what LK Advani said on 5 April, 2014 in Gandhinagar -- he called Mr Modi a brilliant event manager. That’s all there is to all the spin around G20," Ramesh tweeted.

…None of these countries staged a high voltage drama as is being done around India becoming President of G20 for a year. I’m reminded of what LK Advani said on 5.4.2014 in Gandhinagar—he called Mr.Modi a brilliant event manager. That’s all there is to all the spin around G20 2/2 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 2, 2022

Ramesh's remarks came a day after India assumed the presidency of the G20 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a strong pitch for "fundamental mindset shift" to benefit humanity as a whole and saying the country will work to further promote "oneness".

UNESCO world heritage sites and other centrally protected monuments across the country were lit up with the G20 logo to mark the start of India's year-long G20 presidency.