Gehot writes to CEC, seeks review of poll code

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) be reviewed keeping in view public interest and welfare.

It becomes difficult for any elected government to work due to prohibition on even small work when the MCC is in effect. It should be reviewed in view of public interest and public welfare, Gehlot wrote in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Gehlot, in the letter, expressed the need to minimise the duration for which the poll code is effected and sought a review of its various provisions. He said the implementation of the code of conduct for a long time obstructs states to discharge their constitutional obligations, causing policy paralysis.

The Model Code of Conduct remained effective in the country during the Lok Sabha elections for 78 days and the government work stopped which led to problems for the public. Conducting election process for such a long duration has "raised question mark on Election Commission's motive and its credibility" as it did formality in the case of violation of MCC in several cases, the chief minister wrote in the letter to the CEC.

He said that chief minister, minister, chief secretary, DGP are prohibited from taking feedback on law and order and public welfare works when the model code of conduct is in effect.

The Lok Sabha polls are held generally in summer and during this time, the water crisis in the desert state is at peak but the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) is not able to give work order of sanctioned work or approve new tenders, the chief minister said.

Gehlot suggested that the MCC should not be implemented on routine work as taking permission for small routine work and emergency relief work consumes a lot of time. It makes it difficult for the elected government to do routine work and affects law and order situation as well, the chief minister claimed.