Goa Assembly adjourned as opposition creates uproar

The monsoon session of the Goa legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for half an hour after the opposition created ruckus demanding discussion on the collapse of a portion of the Kala Academy building.

As soon as the House assembled, on the opening day, at 11.30 am, the opposition members demanded discussion on the issue of Kala Academy's open auditorium, a portion of which had collapsed on Monday.

Opposition MLAs had moved adjournment motions seeking suspension of question hour and discussing the matter of Kala Academy. However, it was rejected by the Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar.

Opposition MLAs comprising Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Vijai Sardesai and others displayed placards and stormed to the well and demanded the discussion stating it was an important issue.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, though assured the House to make a statement after question hour, the opposition benches remained firm on their demand, which forced Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, on Monday blamed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Art & Culture Minister Govind Gaude after a portion of the open auditorium of the renovated Kala Academy collapsed, and sought their resignation.

It may be recalled that while defending the state government's move to nominate a contractor for the renovation work of Kala Academy without floating a tender, Gaude had said in July last year that even Shah Jahan did not invite quotations before building the Taj Mahal.

"Taj Mahal was built between 1632 and 1653. Do you know why it is still so beautiful and everlasting? Because Shah Jahan never invited quotations to build it. That is why the Taj Mahal is intact even after 400 years," Gaude had said.

Opposition has alleged that renovation of Kala Academy was a big scam.