Portion of Kala Academy building collapses in Panaji; no casualty

A slab of the under renovation Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by government, collapsed in Goa's capital Panaji, officials said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, they said.

The slab that collapsed was part of an open air auditorium, an official said.

“No casualty was reported as there was no one in the area when the incident happened,” the official said.

State Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said, "We have asked for a report from the Public Works Department over the incident.”

He said the slab that collapsed was not part of the main building which is currently being renovated.

The Kala Academy building has remained vacated for more than two years due to the renovation work.

A number of international events, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), have been held at the Kala Academy.