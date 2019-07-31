Govt raises subsidy for non-urea fertilisers

As part of the government's efforts to encourage farmers to use more non-urea fertilisers, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on-farm nutrient.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision.

The subsidy for Nitrogen has been fixed at Rs 18.90 per kg, Phosphorous at Rs 15.11 per kg, Potash at Rs 11.12 per kg and Sulphur at Rs 3.56 per kg for the current fiscal, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters here after the CCEA meeting.

The decision, which would help in promoting balanced use of fertilisers, would cost the exchequer Rs 22,875.50 crore in this fiscal.

In 2010, the government had launched the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) programme, under which subsidy has been given to phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers, except for urea, based on the nutrient content present in them.