Hardik Patel meets Patidar leaders, to decide 'staying or quitting' Congress in a week

Amidst speculation of him quitting the party anytime soon, sulking Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday held a close-door meeting with several Patidar leaders including Naresh Patel, the influential chairman of Khodaldham Trust, for taking a final call on his next move whether to stay with Congress or not.

It was decided after the meeting that "Hardik Patel should meet party high command and take a final decision" in the next one week.

"Nothing has changed as yet and Hardik is still with Congress. We haven't discussed whether he should stay or join another party. But, we have decided to hold another big meeting in the next 5-7 days and take a final call," Naresh Patel, the prominent leader from Leuva Patidar, told reporters in Rajkot after the meeting. He also said that he would also take his decision to take the political plunge in the next 5-7 days.

Also Read | Gujarat govt must speed up withdrawal of quota cases against Patidars, says Naresh Patel after meeting Hardik

Hardik's two close aides-Dinesh Bhambhaniya and Alpesh Kathiriya- were also present in the meeting. Both leaders are members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which had carried out the Patidar agitation for reservation in 2015.

When contacted, Bhambhaniya told DH, "Hardik is still with Congress and we discussed that he should meet party high command before taking a final decision (on staying with Congress or quitting). We will be meeting again in a week's time and the decision will be announced."

Meanwhile, responding to queries on his absence from the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, which ended on Sunday, Hardik said, "First of all, I had social engagements here which prevented me from going to Udaipur. Besides, as long as my issues (with the party) are not resolved, what could have I done by attending the Shivir."

On Naresh Patel joining the Congress or any other party, Hardik said, "Naresh bhai has been dealing with party high command (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) and local leaders here in Gujarat wouldn't have the details. But, I think Naresh should join politics soon. He will be accepted by everyone."

Hardik said that he came to meet Naresh Patel to "thank" him for the withdrawal of 20-22 criminal cases registered against Patidar youths during the 2015 agitation.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader has warned that "Hardik Patel should talk to the party leaders to resolve the differences rather than talking to the media."

"Top party leadership is ready to talk to him provided he comes clean on his growing closeness with the BJP. He should voice his opinion on the kind of politics BJP stands for in public. Until he clears this, the impasse will not be resolved," a Congress source told DH.

Another party leader said at today's meet, "Hardik is using Patidar community to create a space for himself before he leaves Congress and joins BJP. "