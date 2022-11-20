Himachal Pradesh: 11 injured after driver suffers heart attack, loses control of car

Eleven persons were injured when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Badahar village of Una district after its driver suffered a heart attack, police said on Sunday.
All those injured, including the driver, were taken to a hospital in Una by villagers. Two women with serious injuries were referred to PGI, Chandigarh for treatment, he said.
They all were returning to their home in a car on Sunday afternoon. However, on reaching the village, the driver suffered an attack and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, injuring everyone, an official said.
Those injured include Madan Lal, Krishna, Maya Devi, Urmila Devi, Praveen Kumari, Sakshi, Simran, Prabhjot, Gurbachani Devi, Promila Devi and driver Ashok Kumar.
Una police have registered a case of an accident and further investigation into the matter is on.
