Himanta Sarma threatens Kejriwal with defamation suit

Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister asserted that there is no pending case against him, neither before any court in the country nor in any agency

IANS
IANS, Guwahati,
  • Mar 31 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 16:09 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dared his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to call him corrupt when the latter is on a Guwahati tour on Sunday.

Sarma, on Friday, also threatened to file a defamation case against the Delhi Chief Minister.

Assam Chief Minister asserted that there is no pending case against him, neither before any court in the country nor in any agency.

Also Read | Rahul could have apologised: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He asked, "Which case is there against me? I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to show a single case filed against me."

Earlier, when the Delhi Chief Minister called Himanta Biswa Sarma a corrupt man, he wanted to file a defamation case, but as Kejriwal spoke inside the Delhi Assembly, according to Sarma, he could not file a case.

"I wanted to file a defamation suit. But as Arvind Kejriwal is a coward, he spoke against me inside the Delhi Assembly. I challenge him to call me corrupt on his scheduled Assam tour, the next day I will file a defamation suit against him, like Manish Sisodia," Sarma said.

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to visit Assam on Sunday to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party's presence in the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 