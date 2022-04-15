Hindu Sena escalates JNU row over 'saffron insult'

Hindu Sena puts up posters near JNU main gate, warns of 'stringent steps if saffron insulted'

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said the posters reading "Bhagwa (saffron) JNU" have been put up by the right-wing outfit's national vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 11:56 ist

 The Hindu Sena has put up posters and saffron flags near the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and surrounding areas close to a week after a clash broke out in a hostel over allegedly serving non-vegetarian food during Ram Navami.

It also warned of "stringent steps" if there is an "insult to saffron".

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said the posters reading "Bhagwa (saffron) JNU" have been put up by the right-wing outfit's national vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav.

Also Read | JNU students' clash: Nation will not progress if there will be hooliganism in colleges, says Kejriwal

In a video circulated on WhatsApp, Gupta is purportedly heard saying in Hindi, "Saffron is being insulted in the JNU campus on a regular basis. We want to warn those who are doing this. Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this.

"We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps," he said.

Two groups of students clashed at JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over-serving non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students from both sides were injured.

Also Read | Student injured in bathroom ceiling collapses at JNU hostel 

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and "created a violent atmosphere".

However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jawaharlal Nehru University
India News
JNU
Communal violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

Inside Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding

Inside Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

 