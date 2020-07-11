Amit Shah to participate in CAPF tree plantation drive

Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in tree plantation drive of CAPFs on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 19:16 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. File Photo. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Gurgaon on Sunday, officials said.

They said Shah will visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers' training academy in Kadarpur village at 9.30 am.

The chiefs and some personnel of the five CAPFs and other central forces will be present during the event, and the home minister will also address them.

All the CAPFs will also undertake a drive in their respective organisations to achieve the collective target of planting more than 1.35 crore saplings by this month, the officials said.

A senior CAPF officer said that these forces have planted about 20 lakh saplings till now and out of this, around 10 lakh have been done by the CRPF.

"It is our resolve to plant 22 lakh saplings at all our locations in the country by July end. This is part of our commitment to enhance the country's green canopy," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

A BSF officer said the force will plant about 2.5 lakh saplings as part of the campaign.

The five CAPFs are the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB, and two other central forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are the NSG and the NDRF.

These forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the MHA. 

