I am fighting for big change: Kharge on Cong prez poll

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Congress president

G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed Kharge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 16:16 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of party president on Friday, said he was fighting for big change in the party.

He also appealed to all delegates to vote for him.

"I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election," Kharge told reporters at the AICC office after filing his nomination.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor aims to reform, re-energise and decentralise Congress

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik.

G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him.

Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

 