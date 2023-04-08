PM feels 'inspired' after visiting Vivekananda House

'I feel inspired,' says PM Modi after visit to Vivekananda House in Chennai

Flanked by monks of the Ramakrishna Mission, he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 08 2023, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 20:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House here, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897.

In his address at celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math here, Modi said he has deep respect for the Ramakrishna Math and that it played an important role in his life.
 

Also Read: Amid a politically supercharged atmosphere in the south, a Modi-Stalin show of camaraderie in Chennai

"Today I got the opportunity to visit the Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed after he returned from his famous trip to the West. Meditating here was a special experience I feel inspired and energetic. I am happy to see that ancient ideas are reaching the younger generation through modern technology here," he said.

Flanked by monks of the Ramakrishna Mission, he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda. "Vivekanandar Illam" (Vivekananda House) in the city is a historic place where the iconic monk stayed for nine days in 1897.

A statue of Vivekananda was presented to the prime minister as a memento. Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Union Minister of State L Murugan participated.

