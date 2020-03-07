CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Rs 1cr for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

I have parted ways from BJP, not Hindutva: Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Rs 1 crore for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 07 2020, 19:26pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 19:48pm ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Ayodhya, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Reiterating Shiv Sena's commitment to Hindutva,  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday assured to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The 59-year-old Uddhav also took a dig at its former ally,  BJP.  "I have parted ways from BJP...not Hindutva....BJP is not Hindutva," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president and the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,  accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, and top leaders of the party,  visited Ayodhya and took darshans of Lord Ram.

Uddhav said that he has come to know that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has opened a bank account.

"We will donate Rs 1 crore from trust of family or party...a grand Ram mandir should come up as early as possible," he said.

Uddhav said that couple of days ago he had spoken to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath. "If we can get a place here,  we would build a Maharashtra Sadan for devotees," he said.

