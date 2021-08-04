IAF chief in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral military ties

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria is in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between air forces of the two countries, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.

“As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter.

Both sides will discuss enhancement in the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two air forces, it mentioned.

“Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS arrived in Israel for an official visit on August 3, on an invitation from Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, Cdr Israel Air Force,” it noted.

Before coming to Israel, Bhadauria was in the UAE where he met Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander, UAE Air Force and Air Defence on Sunday.

Bhadauria and Alawi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two forces, according to the IAF.