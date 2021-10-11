Illiterate people burden on India: Amit Shah

Terming illiterate people "burden on India", Home Minister Amit Shah said that they could never become a "good citizen" of India.

Speaking on the occasion of 20 years of Narendra Modi being in power, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India, Shah on Sunday talked about the achievements of the BJP in the education sector.

He lauded the prime minister for taking steps that helped reduce Gujarat's school dropout rate from "37 per cent to less than 1 per cent" and hailed him as a “democratic leader”.

"Even his critics would agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it has during the current regime," the Union home minister said.

"I have closely seen both Modi and his style of working. I have never seen a patient listener like him. Whatever may be the issue, he listens to everyone and speaks least, and then takes a proper decision,” Shah said rejecting allegations that PM Modi is an autocratic leader.

"Therefore, he does not hesitate taking harsh and risky decisions which may be against the party’s supporters but are in the interest of the nation and the people,” he added.

