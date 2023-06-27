India Political Updates: BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha
India Political Updates: BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha
updated: Jun 27 2023, 07:40 ist
07:37
VHP has not taken any step for the betterment of Hindus, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, says "Hindus were never in danger. Their respective positions are in danger, this is why they (VHP) feel this. Whenever there are elections, they start saying Hindus are in danger. Several invaders came and went away, but Hindus were never… pic.twitter.com/2mYBicokOO
First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
07:03
BJP harasses industrialists who want to make political donations to Congress: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that theBJPalone takes donations for elections and harasses industrialists who want to donate to Congress.
Gehlot also accused theBJP-ruled government at the Centre of misusing central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and the CBI.
"BJPalone takes donations in elections and is not letting others take donations. They harass industrialists who want to donate to Congress," the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting after visiting an inflation relief camp in Dungarpur.
07:02
BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha
The Odisha unit of theBJPon Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Odisha.
Their demand came three days afterBJPnational president J P Nadda, while addressing a rally in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on June 23, stated that those involved in irregularities in the PMAY implementation will be sent to jail.
