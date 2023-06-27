India Political Updates: BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha

  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 07:40 ist
  • 07:37

    VHP has not taken any step for the betterment of Hindus, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

  • 07:35

    First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

  • 07:03

    BJP harasses industrialists who want to make political donations to Congress: CM Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that theBJPalone takes donations for elections and harasses industrialists who want to donate to Congress.

    Gehlot also accused theBJP-ruled government at the Centre of misusing central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and the CBI.

    "BJPalone takes donations in elections and is not letting others take donations. They harass industrialists who want to donate to Congress," the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting after visiting an inflation relief camp in Dungarpur.

  • 07:02

    BJP demands CBI probe into PMAY 'irregularities' in Odisha

    The Odisha unit of theBJPon Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Odisha.

    Their demand came three days afterBJPnational president J P Nadda, while addressing a rally in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on June 23, stated that those involved in irregularities in the PMAY implementation will be sent to jail.