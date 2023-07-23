India Political Updates: Congress using Manipur issue to hamstring parliament, says Sushil Modi
India Political Updates: Congress using Manipur issue to hamstring parliament, says Sushil Modi
updated: Jul 23 2023, 08:09 ist
Track the latest political updates from India only with DH.
07:06
Why did Congress accept his father, him in party fold, asks Scindia on 'betrayers' jibe
Responding to the jibes ofCongressleaders that his ancestor 'betrayed' Rani Lakshmibai, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday asked why his late father and later he were allowed to join the party. He was unfazed by such criticism, the BJP leader who left theCongressin 2020 told reporters here.
“Those who have not read a page of history, let them speak whatever they want to. My and family's deeds, thoughts and ideology are dedicated to Gwalior, Gwalior division, Madhya Pradesh and the country.....If they are so concerned, why did they induct my father (late Madhavrao Scindia), me in theCongress? he asked.
PTI
07:04
OPINION | People first, parties later
If enough people want to shape government in a particular way, they come together to form a political party to advance their agenda. Congress, BJP, AAP, Telugu Desam, DMK...most origin stories have a history, too.
Why did Congress accept his father, him in party fold, asks Scindia on 'betrayers' jibe
Responding to the jibes ofCongressleaders that his ancestor 'betrayed' Rani Lakshmibai, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday asked why his late father and later he were allowed to join the party. He was unfazed by such criticism, the BJP leader who left theCongressin 2020 told reporters here.
“Those who have not read a page of history, let them speak whatever they want to. My and family's deeds, thoughts and ideology are dedicated to Gwalior, Gwalior division, Madhya Pradesh and the country.....If they are so concerned, why did they induct my father (late Madhavrao Scindia), me in theCongress? he asked.
PTI
OPINION | People first, parties later
If enough people want to shape government in a particular way, they come together to form a political party to advance their agenda. Congress, BJP, AAP, Telugu Desam, DMK...most origin stories have a history, too.
Read more
Congress using Manipur issue to hamstring parliament: Sushil Modi
BJPleader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of creating disruption in parliament over the Manipur incident even when the treasury bench was ready to discuss the matter.
PTI