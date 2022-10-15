India Political Updates: Kharge joins Rahul Gandhi on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Ballari

  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 08:37 ist
  • 08:31

    Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with party MP Rahul Gandhi in Ballari district of Karnataka

  • 07:18

    Cong MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Halakundhi village in Karnataka

  • 07:16

    Cong prez candidate Mallikarjun Kharge asserts that he does not have any separate poll manifesto and implementing Udaipur declaration is his only agenda