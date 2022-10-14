India Political Updates: Ashok Gehlot hopes for Mallikarjun Kharge's win in Cong prez poll
updated: Oct 14 2022, 08:16 ist
BJP approaches EC against ‘irregularities’ in Telangana, Odisha
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday approached the Election Commission to lodge complaints against the TRS government in Telangana, and the BJD government in Odisha. A delegation of senior leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muraleedharan and Pratap Sarangi approached the EC and alleged that the TRS government is adding fake voters to the list of Munugode assembly in Telangana.
TMC wants to remove Hindus from Mominpur: Suvendu Adhikari
They (TMC) want to remove Hindus from Mominpur, Iqbalpur & Khidrpur. This is CM Banerjee's vote bank politics. Hindu vote is going towards BJP & CM Banerjee is taking minority votes by threatening & doing communal campaigns, saysLeader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Mominpur incident.
Ashok Gehlot hopes for Mallikarjun Kharge's win
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses hope that voters in elections to post of Congress president will vote for senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, says he has connect with party leaders and workers
