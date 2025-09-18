<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host its first global horticulture exhibition and conference, HortiConnect India 2025, from September 25 to 27 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).</p>.<p>The three-day expo, organised with the National Horticulture Board, South India Floriculture Association and Indian Greenhouse Manufacturer Association, carries the theme 'Connecting Indian Horticulture Globally'.</p>.<p>It is supported by the Karnataka government to connect Indian growers and agribusinesses with global markets and technologies.</p>.<p>The expo will feature over 125 exhibitors, attract 10,000 participants, and host delegations from the Netherlands, the partner country, as well as Turkey, Spain, Israel and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>With India’s horticulture production projected at 362 million tonnes in 2025 and exports near USD 1.8 billion, HortiConnect arrives at a pivotal time.</p>.Andhra minister Nara Lokesh has an enticing offer for BlackBuck as it decides to move out of Bengaluru over bad roads.<p>Director Rajeeb Kumar Roy, MD of Agriplast Tech India, called it a farmer-focused platform bringing Indian growers “shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world”. Founding directors include SK Gutgutia, Shrikant Bollapally, Rajendra Kumar, MD Rafiulla, and Rownak Gutgutia.</p>.<p>The event will showcase smart irrigation, AI, robotics, hydroponics, vertical farming, and post-harvest solutions. Farmers can attend workshops on good agricultural practices, while start-ups gain exposure through innovation pavilions and investor sessions. Attractions include a floral fashion show, buyer-seller meetings, farm visits, and the HortiTech Innovation Awards.</p>.<p>Invites have gone out to all Karnataka farmers, while agricultural students will mediate at stalls to explain and translate in regional languages. Entry is free with registration on www.horticonnectindia.com.</p>.<p><strong>Focus areas</strong> </p>.<p>Focus areas include women in horticulture, climate-smart farming, biodegradable materials, and carbon credit opportunities.</p>.<p>Keynote speakers will represent ICAR-IIHR, UHS Bagalkot and experts from the Netherlands, Colombia, and the USA, alongside policymakers from the Ministry of Agriculture and state horticulture departments.</p>