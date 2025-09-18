<p>Washington: Ukraine will receive missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket launchers in the first batch of weapons being sent under a new funding programme agreed by the U.S. and Ukraine's European allies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.</p><p>Reuters first reported the Trump administration's approval of weapons aid packages for Kyiv on Tuesday.</p><p>Ukraine has so far secured over $2 billion in financing for U.S.-produced weapons via a NATO-led mechanism called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), according to Zelenskyy. He said he expected the total committed funds to reach $3.5 billion in October.</p><p>NATO allies hope to provide $10 billion in arms for Ukraine.</p><p>The first two batches, worth $500 million each, will "definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv on Wednesday.</p><p>HIMARS are ground-launched rocket-propelled artillery that have been crucial to Ukraine's fight with Russia.</p><p>The first batches of equipment funding through PURL were already on their way, NATO's senior representative in Ukraine told Reuters.</p><p>"Four packages under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List have already been funded and equipment is already flowing," Patrick Turner said.</p>.Trump returns to UN amid Gaza, Ukraine conflicts and rising global tensions.<p>U.S. President Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has spent on military aid for Ukraine. The PURL initiative offers a way for Europe to pay for the weapons and the U.S. to send them.</p><p>Reuters reported on Tuesday that U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had approved as many as two $500 million shipments under the new mechanism.</p><p>Additional packages, each worth about $500 million, are working their way through the approval system, sources said.</p><p>Until now, the Trump administration has only sold weapons to Ukraine or shipped donations that had been authorized by former President Joe Biden, who was a staunch supporter of Kyiv.</p><p>Ukraine is heavily dependent on Western long-range air defence systems to shoot down Russian missiles. Kyiv regularly renews calls for additional supplies after Russian strikes resulting in a high civilian death toll. Ukraine is also bracing ahead of the winter, as officials believe Russia will accelerate strikes on the shattered energy system, including gas infrastructure.</p>