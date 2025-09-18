Menu
Ukraine to get Patriot and HIMARS missiles in first US arms supply under new system, says Zelenskyy

Through the NATO-backed PURL mechanism, Ukraine has secured over $2 billion for US-made weapons, with Zelenskyy expecting $3.5 billion by October as Europe shoulders more of the funding burden.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 23:58 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 21:22 IST
USUkraineWorld Newdefence system

