India Political Updates: Hatred can't be spread in this country is Bharat Jodo Yatra's message, says Rahul
updated: Nov 13 2022, 08:42 ist
08:40
Maharashtra: Writers, artists extend support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Nearly 250 writers and artists on Saturday extended support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoingBharatJodoYatrawhich is passing through Maharashtra's Hingoli district.
A delegation of writers including Ganesh Devy, Pratibha Shinde and Lakshmikant Deshmukh met Gandhi at Kalamnuri and handed him a memorandum besides having a discussion with him.
08:36
This country can't be divided, hatred can't be spread is Bharat Jodo Yatra's message: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the message of theBharatJodoYatraled by him is that India can't be divided and hatred won't be allowed to be spread. AddressingYatraparticipants before the foot march halted at night here in his friend and former Congress MP Rajiv Satav's home district Hingoli, Gandhi also recalled the association he had with the late leader. Saturday was the sixth day of theyatrain Maharashtra after it commenced from Kanyakumari on September 7.
07:50
Cong announces 4th list of candidates for Gujarat polls
The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.
PM welcomed in Vizag but KCR's Hyd says 'Bye Bye Modi'
A rousing reception organised by the ruling YSRCP in Visakhapatnam in the morning and outright rejection in the afternoon by the TRS in Hyderabad complete with “No-Entry to Telangana” banners — the response to PM Modi's tour of the twin Telugu states has been divided.
Cong announces 4th list of candidates for Gujarat polls
The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.
PM welcomed in Vizag but KCR's Hyd says 'Bye Bye Modi'
A rousing reception organised by the ruling YSRCP in Visakhapatnam in the morning and outright rejection in the afternoon by the TRS in Hyderabad complete with “No-Entry to Telangana” banners — the response to PM Modi's tour of the twin Telugu states has been divided.
AAP announces second list of 117 candidates for MCD polls
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its final list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
