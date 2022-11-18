India Political Updates: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Maharashtra's Balapur

Maharashtra govt has once again issued a GR (Government Resolution) and has stayed the effect of its 2nd November GR which had allowed MVA govt projects of Tourism Ministry to go ahead.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022
Maharashtra govt issues Government Resolution staying the effect of its 2nd November GR which had allowed MVA govt projects of Tourism Ministry to go ahead
In BJP bastion Surat, VHP tunes into a new reality
Although it claims to be apolitical, the saffron organisations’ activities are said to have helped the BJP in cementing its place among the voters.
Read more
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Maharashtra's Balapur