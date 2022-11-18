India Political Updates: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Maharashtra's Balapur

  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 07:44 ist
  • 07:44

    Maharashtra govt issues Government Resolution staying the effect of its 2nd November GR which had allowed MVA govt projects of Tourism Ministry to go ahead

  • 07:41

    In BJP bastion Surat, VHP tunes into a new reality

    Although it claims to be apolitical, the saffron organisations’ activities are said to have helped the BJP in cementing its place among the voters.

  • 07:29

    Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Maharashtra's Balapur