India Political Updates Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kamareddy in Telangana

Govt vs Guv: CPI(M) plans Oppn march against BJP 'agenda' in Kerala
Amid mounting tension between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPI(M) is planning to rope in other parties for a major demonstration near the Raj Bhavan on November 15.
The party’s bid to launch a joint protest against the BJP for using Governors against non-BJP governments has received support from the DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Its Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva will participate in the Raj Bhavan march being organised by the ruling LDF in Kerala.
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to arrive in Maha's Nanded on Monday night
The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Maharashtra's Nanded district around 9 pm on November 7 from neighbouring Telangana, the party said on Sunday.
The yatra, the grand old party's mass contact initiative, will pass through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra during its 14-day sojourn, and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two rallies in the state, one each on November 10 and 18. - PTI.
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kamareddy in Telangana
Govt vs Guv: CPI(M) plans Oppn march against BJP 'agenda' in Kerala
Amid mounting tension between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPI(M) is planning to rope in other parties for a major demonstration near the Raj Bhavan on November 15.
The party’s bid to launch a joint protest against the BJP for using Governors against non-BJP governments has received support from the DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Its Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva will participate in the Raj Bhavan march being organised by the ruling LDF in Kerala.
Read more
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to arrive in Maha's Nanded on Monday night
The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Maharashtra's Nanded district around 9 pm on November 7 from neighbouring Telangana, the party said on Sunday.
The yatra, the grand old party's mass contact initiative, will pass through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra during its 14-day sojourn, and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two rallies in the state, one each on November 10 and 18. - PTI.