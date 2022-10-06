India Political Updates Live: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, Sonia to join him

  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 08:35 ist
  • 08:34

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • 08:13

  • 07:52

    Order CBI probe into MCD toll tax scam, Manish Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G

    The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday demanding a CBI probe into the 'MCD toll tax scam'.

  • 07:51

    It’s politics-as-unusual in Punjab, with an eye on Gujarat, HP

    Punjab would have felt a sense of near déjà vu as it watched the Congress’ political crisis in neighbouring Rajasthan. The magnitude of the damage, or damage control if at all, in the increasingly unworkable matrix between the Gandhis, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be reckoned with eventually. What can be said now though is that it underscores the treatment meted out to Chief Ministers by the Congress high command.

  • 07:50

    Modi, Shah to finalise candidates: Gujarat BJP chief

    Since the last 15 days, Gujarat BJP President C R Patil while addressing party workers at various places has repeatedly said that this time party candidates will be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah so they should not come for recommendation.

    Contrary to this statement, on Wednesday during his visit to north Gujarat, Patil gave green signal to two BJP candidates.

