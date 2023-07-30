India Political Updates: 'Cong, BJP trying to mislead people over 'red diary' issue,' says RLP's Hanuman Beniwal
India Political Updates: 'Cong, BJP trying to mislead people over 'red diary' issue,' says RLP's Hanuman Beniwal
updated: Jul 30 2023, 07:53 ist
Cong, BJP trying to mislead people over 'red diary' issue: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal
Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said both the Congress and theBJPare trying to mislead people over the issue of the "red diary".
He was referring to sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's claim that the diary contained details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.
Beniwal also attacked Gudha, who had waved a red diary in the state assembly on Monday. He said Gudha, a Congress MLA, was working as a tool of theBJP.
People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)
Alleging that bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim on Saturday said it is the people who have the last word.
Claiming that the bulldozer system was brought in at Turkman Gate in Delhi during the Emergency in 1976 when several houses and structures were demolished there, he said people had then fought to reestablish democracy in the country.
"Bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history," he said.
