Indian Navy rescues vessel with 13 Indians off Somalia

INS Sumedha, presently on Anti Piracy Patrol in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of a traditional wooden vessel known as a dhow, Al-Hamid on Monday. Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian citizens.

The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid has been sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, INS Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.