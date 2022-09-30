It's Tharoor vs Kharge in battle for top Congress post

The suspense over key contenders for the Congress president post ended on Friday after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination, an hour after Shashi Tharoor filled the same form.

Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Congress president election @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) September 30, 2022

The stage is now set for an electoral battle for supremacy in the party between Tharoor and Kharge.

