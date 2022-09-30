It's Tharoor vs Kharge in battle for top Congress post

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 14:00 ist
Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photos

The suspense over key contenders for the Congress president post ended on Friday after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination, an hour after Shashi Tharoor filled the same form. 

The stage is now set for an electoral battle for supremacy in the party between Tharoor and Kharge. 

More to follow...

Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Delhi

