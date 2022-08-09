JDU-NDA split: Celebratory tweets by Lalu's daughters, share Bhojpuri video with taunting caption

As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with ally BJP on a day filled with high drama, two of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughters put out amusing and sarcastic tweets, with one signalling a change of guard in Bihar and another describing the state as synonymous with legendary Chanakya.

Rohini Acharya even shared a video of a Bhojpuri singer featuring his catchy number Lalu Bina Chalu Bihar Na Hoi in one of her tweets with a caption: "Rajtilak ki karo tayyari, aa rahe hain laltendhari".

Lanten is the party symbol of Rashrtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was the principal opposition in the Bihar Assembly. The NDA-led government in the state was formed after the 2020 Bihar polls.

The mercurial Kumar handed over his resignation as NDA chief minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) staked claim for the top job in the state once again.

Acharya shared a poster hailing her father as a "kingmaker".

In another tweet, she wrote: "Boya ped babool ka, aam kaehan se hoi" and alleged that the "hunger for power" will make BJP sink from across the country one day.

She also mocked the saffron party, in a tweet in Hindi which said: "People in BJP had told us to change DP, we Laluvadis changed the government only."

Raj Lakshmi Yadav, youngest daughter of Lalu Yadav also took to Twitter to share old images of her father, one showing him with his children.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Shankhanad! Pehle di Pankh, ab denge udaan. Chanakaya matlab Bihar, Bihari matlab Chanakya. Farzi Chanakayagiri Bihar ke bahar chalaiega. Bole Bihar - Tejashwi Bhav: Sarkar" and tagged Tejashwi.

शंखनाद!

पहले दी पँख अब देंगे उड़ान। चाणक्य मतलब बिहार

बिहारी मतलब चाणक्य फर्ज़ी चाण्क्यगिरी बिहार के बाहर चलाइयेगा। बोले बिहार- तेजस्वी भवः सरकार💚@yadavtejashwi pic.twitter.com/Lo2oFsmukg — Raj Lakshmi Yadav راج لکشمی (@Rajlakshmiyadav) August 9, 2022

Kumar is understood to have told party legislators and MPs, at a meeting he convened at his official residence, that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his JD(U), first by propping up Chirag Paswan's rebellion and later through the party's former national president RCP Singh.