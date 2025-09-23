Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

‘Quick India Movement’ sale draws 5x surge in traffic in first hour: Instamart

With the launch of the new iPhone 17 Series, the platform said ‘iPhone’ topped search charts, hitting its highest-ever search levels.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 23:13 IST
Business NewsE-CommerceSwiggycompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us